There is great interest in coronavirus vaccines among teachers, caretaker Minister of Education Nikolay Denkov said after meetings with teachers and school principals. According to the minister, immunization among teachers should reach a minimum of 70% by September.

"I hope the teachers understand that this is important for their lives," he said for NOVA.

Nikolay Denkov expressed hope that the start to the school year would be in class.

"Our recommendation is for maximum face-to-face training," the minister added. Asked if he would join the new government, he said it could happen if it was clearly defined what needed to be done and this matched his views.