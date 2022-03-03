Bulgaria celebrates the 144th anniversary since its Liberation. Solemn ceremonies were held in Sofia and at Shipka.

PHOTOS FROM CELEBRATIONS ACROSS THE COUNTRY HERE

The national flag was erected with a military ritual next to the monument to the Unknown Soldier in Sofia center. The ceremony was attended by Bulgaria's President and Army Commander-in-Chief Rumen Radev, Vice President Iliana Iotova, Defence Minister Dragomir Zakov, Sofia Mayor Yordanka Fandakova, MPs, diplomats, clerics and citizens.

Thousands of Bulgarians climbed to Shipka monument to pay respect to those who died fighting for the country's freedom.

Prime Minister Kiril Petkov and Parliamentary Speaker Nikola Minchev took part in the ceremony.

