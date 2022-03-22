“Bulgaria and Poland are united in our efforts to reinforce NATO’s Eastern flank,” said Bulgaria's President Rumen Radev after his meeting with Polish President Andrzej Duda in Sofia on Tuesday.

The two politicians discussed Poland's assistance for the repair of Bulgaria’s MiG-29 fighter aircraft.

Radev and Duda have also called for energy independence from Russian gas supplies.

“Russia is now demonstrating what military terror is. Earlier it demonstrated what energy blackmail was,” the Polish President said.

His Bulgarian counterpart underlined that connectivity from Greece to Romania via Bulgaria must be improved, and a system of pipelines built across the entire Eastern flank of NATO.

“Some of these projects can be implemented using NATO’s financial mechanisms. It is something that the countries in the region will insist upon at the upcoming summit,” Radev said.