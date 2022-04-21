The headquarters of a multinational brigade under Bulgarian command on our territory will be established in response to security threats, said the Chief of Defense Adm. Emil Eftimov. He and the Chair of the NATO Military Committee, Adm. Rob Bauer, observed demonstrations at the Novo Selo training ground on Thursday.

Several countries have already announced their intention to participate in the multinational brigade, including Italy.

Adm. Eftimov said he welcomed the decisions to adapt NATO's defense capabilities on the Eastern Flank.

"For the past 18 years, Bulgaria has been a firm and dedicated ally that contributes to the stability of the Western Balkans," Rob Bauer commented.