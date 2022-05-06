Bulgarian Prime Minister Kiril Petkov conferred here on Friday with Azerbaijan's Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov, the Government Information Service reported.

The two reconfirmed the friendly relations between the two countries and were unanimous about the exceeding necessity of mutual support at a time of an energy crisis.

Energy Minister Alexander Nikolov and National Assembly Energy Committee Chair Radoslav Ribarksi also attended the meeting.

For it part, Shahbazov's Ministry said in a press release that the sides had discussed future cooperation opportunities within the Southern Gas Corridor.

Shahbazov is quoted as saying that Azerbaijan is ready to continue its efforts in ensuring regional and global energy supply and as noting his country's contribution to the diversification process and energy transition in the coming decades within the context of the steps necessary to expand the Southern Gas Corridor.

According to the Azerbaijani press release, Prime Minister Petkov spoke about the implementation of the Greece-Bulgaria Interconnector (IGB) project, which will be connected to the TAP pipeline, and said that necessary steps have been taken to ensure the pipeline is ready for commercial operation.