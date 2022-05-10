The health authorities have not found hepatitis of unknown etiology in the sample from the child in Burgas, Prof. Iva Hristova, director of the National Centre for Infectious and Parasitic Diseases (NCIPD), told reporters.

On April 29, a four-year-old boy was admitted to the Burgas Hospital with suspicion of hepatitis of unknown origin.

The NCIPD is ready to test other samples, if there are any. There are only a few cases in the world that are reported at the moment, as reporting them must meet specific requirements, Prof. Hristova said.

On May 3, the Ministry of Health announced that 12 EU countries had reported sporadic cases of hepatitis of unknown origin among children.