Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken met virtually with Bulgarian Prime Minister Kiril Petkov on Wednesday.

Secretary Blinken emphasized the importance of both a unified NATO and U.S. - EU response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and said the United States would continue to support Bulgaria’s defense modernization and energy security priorities.

The two politicians affirmed a shared vision for our Transatlantic relationship, and the Secretary reaffirmed the importance of expeditious EU accession for qualified aspirants.