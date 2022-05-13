United Group, the leading provider of telecommunications and media in Southeast Europe, today announced the appointment of Stefana Zdravkova as CEO of Nova Broadcasting Group in Bulgaria, effective from 13 May, 2022.

NBG Bulgaria is the largest multi-platform media company and part of United Group’s media arm - United Media, which operates in 8 countries, with 5 national broadcasters, more than 50 pay TV channels, successful digital portfolio of 28 web portals, 8 newspapers and magazines, and 5 radio stations.

In her new role, Stefana Zdravkova will be central to driving strategy, focusing on creating even more successful synergies of digital and traditional media and ensuring high performance and sustainable growth together with her team.

The appointment of Stefana will allow Dirk Gerkens, who has successfully served as CEO, since November 2021, to resume his duties as Media Director for Programming, Production and Advertising Sales in United Media and Executive Chairman of NBG.

Instrumental to the digital transformation of the entire NBG, Stefana Zdravkova has served for the past three years as CEO of Net Info, one of Bulgaria’s leading digital media companies. The continuous growth of the key products abv.bg and nova.bg stand out among her numerous achievements. In addition, she has managed to successfully develop and implement an innovative strategy for new intent sites, while introducing new advertising products and launching new sales partnerships. Furthermore, she was a key person of digital transformation projects in NBG.

A highly skilled professional, with insightful knowledge of the media environment and a firm believer in innovation as the driver for success, Stefana Zdravkova has a proven track record of building and working with great teams, a crucial element for competitive corporate players in today’s demanding global market. She has always worked for the most innovative companies in their field. Among other positions, before joining Net Info she was the Country Manager of eMAG in Bulgaria from 2016 until December 2018. Her career also includes management positions in strong multinational companies like Xerox, Siemens Mobile, Logitech & Toshiba Europe Gmbh.

Victoriya Boklag, United Group Chief Executive, said: “We welcome Stefana in her new role, recognizing her contribution to the company’s goals in her previous position. I am confident that, in the ever-changing field of digital demands, Stefana’s digital skills expertise will play a vital role in the future development of our media operations, as we live in the era of video content, extensively consumed on digital platforms. Furthermore, the fact that our new CEO will be fully based in Sofia, along with her apt strategic thinking and her excellent track record in implementing complex and demanding projects will add value to the long-term planning of the company’s sustainable growth.”

“I am excited to take the new position and together with the NBG`s team to continue and upgrade the fantastic work, thanks to which we will maintain the leading position in Bulgaria” – said Stefana Zdravkova.

