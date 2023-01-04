"The most important thing that we can do during this session is to elect a regular government," said Nikolay Denkov in a declaration on behalf of Continue the Change at the start of the new parliamentary session.

The declaration says that Continue the Change have taken a different approach which is different, referring to a draft declaration which sets out the priority national goals and tasks before the 48th National Assembly and the measures to achieve them.

"We sought the only thing which can unite us as parliamentary groups, trying to combine the goals and tasks which we can do during the next year," said Denkov.

The draft declaration, submitted by Continue the Change, has been included in the parliamentary weekly agenda for January 6.