The Resurrection gives hope and strengthens faith in a better tomorrow, President Rumen Radev said in a message of greetings published on his official Facebook profile early Sunday morning. Therefore, let the light of the great Christian feast inspire us to overcome together the trials facing the worthy future of our nation, the head of State added.

"Only united can we see Bulgaria as we all want it to be - strong and prosperous. May there be health, peace and prosperity in every Bulgarian home," Radev wrote, adding "Christ is risen!"

President Rumen Radev and his wife Desislava Radeva, Prime Minister Galab Donev and his wife, other state officials, clergy and a large crowd attended the Midnight Office for Easter at the St. Alexander Nevsky Cathedral. The service was celebrated by Bulgarian Patriarch Neophyte who proclaimed that "Christ is risen!" at midnight and blessed the people.