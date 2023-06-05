Bulgaria's President Rumen Radev has issued the decree for voting of the cabinet proposed by "We Continue the Change - Democratic Bulgaria" coalition.

Minutes later the Speaker of the National Assembly Rossen Zhelyazkov has scheduled an extraordinary session. It will be held on June 6 at 1:00 p.m.

Three items are included in the agenda - election of the Prime Minister, adoption of the structure of the Council of Ministers and election of the Council of Ministers.