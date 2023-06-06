At an extraordinary sitting Bulgaria's National Assembly has approved the country's new cabinet.

The structure of the government was supported by 132 MPs, 69 were against, and there were no abstentions.

The newly elected members of the Council of Ministers have been sworn in.

The cabinet with Prime Minister Nikolai Denkov, proposed by PP-DB, will have just one Deputy Prime minister - Mariya Gabriel, proposed by GERB-SDS. The two will change positions on a rotational basis after 9 months. This is the first cabinet in Bulgaria with rotating prime ministers.