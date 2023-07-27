The strategic partnership between Bulgaria and the USA is stronger than ever. That was said by the new US ambassador Kenneth H. Merten at a lecture organized by the Bulgarian Atlantic Club. He added that strategic security relations are key because democracy is under threat and must be defended every day.

"With the help of a number of countries, including Bulgaria, Ukraine managed to hold back against Russia," the diplomat pointed out. According to him, a distinction must be made between Russian citizens and the actions of the Russian government. "The actions of their president were unnecessary and led to death and destruction. We cannot accept unnecessary and unjustified aggression," said Kenneth H. Merten.

The ambassador expressed hope that Ukraine would join NATO in the future and added that military aid to the attacked country should continue. He also said that a new strategy for the Black Sea region is yet to be developed, as it is an area with serious problems.

Regarding the eventual abolition of visas for Bulgarian citizens, the ambassador stated: "I would like to see visa-free travel after I leave here, but there are certain criteria that must be met."

"Thank you to the Atlantic Club of Bulgaria for hosting Ambassador Merten for a vibrant discussion regarding the importance of the Euro-Atlantic relationship. As Ambassador Merten noted in his remarks, our strategic partnership is stronger than ever, and our shared future lies in greater cooperation and integration," the U.S. Embassy in Sofia wrote on its Facebook page.