This information has just been officially confirmed by Sarajevo Film Festival festival, and a large number of spectators who visited the regional premiere last week rewarded the Autor team with several minutes of applause.

Before coming to Sarajevo, at the recently concluded festival in Locarno, the film Guardians of the Formula won two prestigious Green Leopard awards for the film with the most impressive message and the prestigious Variety i magazine award.

The author's team led by director Dragan Bjelogrlići, French acting stars Alexis Manentier and Olivier Barthelemy, as well as local actors Raša Bukvić, young actors Jovan Jovanović, Alisa Radaković, Ognjen Mićović, and Maja Čampar walked the red carpet in Sarajevo.

The film story "Guardians of the Formula", which speaks of humanity and empathy, the true story of the accident in Vinča in 1958, which was hidden for decades.

This unique film that speaks of humanity and empathy, a true story about the decades-hidden accident in Vinča in 1958, which is based on Professor Goran Milašinović's book "The Case of Vinča". The film is written by Vuk Ršumović with Ognjen Sviličić and Dragan Bjelogrić as co-screenwriters. The author's team, led by Bjelogrlić as director, consists of director of photography Ivan Kostić, editor Milena Predić, set designers Jelena Sopić and Jovana Cvetković, costume designer Marina Vukasović Medenica, composer Aleksandar Ranđelović, while executive production is signed by Goran Bjelogrlić.

Behind this original project are the production companies CobraFilm and United Media, with the support of Euroimages, Creative Europe Media, the Ministry of Culture of the Republic of Serbia, as well as the Film Centers of Serbia, Montenegro, Slovenia and North Macedonia, and cinema distribution is entrusted to the company Art Vista.