The European Parliament (EP) Tuesday approved, 552-27 with 51 abstentions, Iliana Ivanova's appointment as the next European Commissioner from Bulgaria. Ivanova will be European Commissioner for Innovation, Research, Culture, Education and Youth with the EU Council's support until the European Commission's term in office ends next autumn.

The post was vacated earlier this year by Mariya Gabriel, who was elected Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs.

Ivanova was MEP from 2009 to 2012. Since 2013, she has been Bulgaria's representative to the European Court of Auditors in Luxembourg.

Last week, Ivanova successfully passed the hearing before the EP committees in Brussels related to her future activity. She received the approval of the Conference of Presidents of the European Parliament.