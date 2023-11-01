Voting in local elections runoffs will take place in some 7,250 polling stations, with machine voting being available in 5,900 of them. Central Election Commission (CEC) Spokesperson said at a briefing on Wednesday.

She clarified that this is not the final number of polling stations as polling stations in medical institutions and nursing homes will be opened 48 hours before the election day.

All 265 municipal election commissions submitted the protocols with the election results from the first round of voting to the CEC and the data is currently being re-entered, Mateva noted. She added that the election campaign for the second round is currently underway and it will end on Friday midnight.