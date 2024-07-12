Ramiro Blas, an internationally acclaimed Argentine actor known for his role as Dr. Sandoval in the Spanish series Locked Up (Vis a vis), is coming to Pula as a guest of United Media and Nova TV, hosts of the semi-final round of judging for the prestigious International Emmy® Award. The expert jury will be evaluating the Best Performance by an Actor category, and on this occasion, numerous professionals from the world of television, production, and guests from the creative industry will gather in Pula on July 16. Among the many guests and invitees, actor Ramiro Blas, who has had a remarkable career in numerous projects, will also be recognized. Ahead of his arrival in Croatia, he gave an exclusive interview for Nova TV, sharing his thoughts on the film industry, acting career, and unforgettable experiences on various sets.

Ramiro Blas has made a name for himself by acting in Argentine and Spanish television series and films. His role in the series Locked Up (Vis a vis) brought him international recognition and numerous positive reviews. Additionally, Blas has worked on projects such as the series La fuga and the film Cross the Line (2020). "For me, it’s a great opportunity to be there, to learn something about the industry. Sometimes you have to be on the other side to see how it functions," Blas said regarding his attendance at this prestigious event.

Blas also revealed his familiarity with the Croatian acting scene: "Have you heard of Goran Višnjić, Zrinka Cvitešić?" the journalist asked, to which he replied: "Yes, I’ve heard of them, they are fantastic, excellent! To me, they are stars."

This versatile actor also starred in the horror film The Passenger. About this experience, Blas says: "It's funny. A funny film for me because I love horror. It was an interesting experience. We worked at night, in the cold. 35 days over two months, a great team, with funny directors and excellent actors."

Ramiro Blas is looking forward to coming to Pula, seeing it as an opportunity for networking and learning from the best in the industry. "The worst thing for an actor is looking for the next job. You have to live like a normal person all the time. The problem is that you don’t have consistency, you finish a film today, but you don’t know where you’ll work next," Blas shared, highlighting the challenges actors face.

The semi-final round of judging for the International Emmy® Award will culminate in a gala dinner, which will undoubtedly be one of the most exciting events of the year. The arrival of Ramiro Blas, along with numerous other stars and guests from the world of television, production, and film, will further enrich the event.