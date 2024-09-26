President Rumen Radev's visit to New York in the framework of the United Nations Summit continues. He addressed the UN General Assembly and had a number of meetings with state leaders.

Radev met Iran's newly elected President Massoud Pezeshkian, who is seen as a moderate, a reformer who wants more contacts with the West. The Bulgarian head of state welcomed the new Iranian leadership's desire to deepen dialogue with the European Union in order to strengthen trust and develop cooperation on issues of common interest and more sensitive topics such as the Iranian state's nuclear programme.

The President of Bulgaria has asked for support in the negotiations for the release of the captain and co-captain of the Galaxy Leader.

Earlier today Radev had meetings with Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas, French President Emmanuel Macron and the new Czech head of state Peter Paul.

He also met UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres. Radev told him that diplomacy through the UN should determine the future of humanity, not military conflicts.

Reporter: Yassen Darakov