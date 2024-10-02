Bulgaria is dedicated to the joint mission of developing the potential of science in support of peace in a world of fierce competition and for the positive development of our societies. This was what Bulgarian President Rumen Radev said at the ceremony in Geneva on the occasion of the 70th anniversary of the European Organization for Nuclear Research - CERN.

President Radev pointed out Bulgaria's desire to create an International Institute for Sustainable Technologies with the support of CERN for the treatment of oncological diseases. In Geneva, the president met with Bulgarian scientists at CERN and expressed his appreciation for their scientific achievements and contribution to placing Bulgaria among the world's leading countries in the field of scientific research.

Редактор: Маргарита Стоянчева