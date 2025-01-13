Bulgarians set foot on Smith Island in Antarctica for the first time. In a very short time window with good weather conditions, on January 10, 2025, the research ship “Sts. Cyril and Methodius” made a trip to Smith Island. At 2:30 p.m. in a small bay, near the northeastern tip of the island, two boats reached the rocky shore, making the group of military personnel and Prof. Lyubomir Ivanov the first Bulgarians to set foot on Smith Island.

The history and geography of the island are very complex. Its highest peak rises to 2,105 m. There are only two or three previous documented visits there. A second trip is expected with the participation of a larger group of scientists, geologists, seismologists and biologists, who will collect samples for the study of this unexplored island giant, BTA reports.

Редактор: Маргарита Стоянчева