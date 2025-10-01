Photo: Foreign Ministry
It focuses on energy security and cooperation with the Middle East
Bulgarian Foreign Minister Georg Georgiev attended the Munich Leaders Meeting at the Munich Security Conference in Saudi Arabia. Among the main topics discussed at the forum were regional and global security issues, a sustainable energy future, and prospects for a deeper economic partnership between Europe and the countries of the Middle East.
Georgiev held talks with Minister of Economy and Planning of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia - Faisal bin Fadil Al Ibrahim.
Photo: Foreign Ministry
The Bulgarian side highlighted energy, defense and security, and high technology as priority areas for future cooperation. Bulgaria expressed interest in attracting Saudi investment in research and development, mechanical engineering, electronics, and the chemical industry. Minister Al Ibrahim outlined energy, defense and security, and healthcare as potentially important areas for cooperation between Bulgaria and Saudi Arabia.
