World No 1 tennis player Novak Djokovic and his wife Jelena have tested positive for coronavirus. The news comes days after Bulgaria’s Grigor Dimitrov announced he is infected as well. Both Djokovic and Dimitrov took part in Adria Tour in Belgrade, Serbia and Zadar, Croatia. Positive for COVID-19 turned out to be two more participants in the competition - Borna Coric and Viktor Troicki.

The 17-time Grand Slam champion Djokovic announced that his wife Jelena has also tested positive. Te results of their two children are negative.

"The moment we arrived in Belgrade we went to be tested. Everything we did in the past month, we did with a pure heart and sincere intentions. Our tournament meant to unite and share a message of solidarity and compassion throughout the region. It was all born with a philanthropic idea, to direct all raised funds towards people in need and it warmed my heart to see how everybody strongly responded to this. I am extremely sorry for each individual case of infection. I hope that it will not complicate anyone's health situation and that everyone will be fine. I will remain in self-isolation for the next 14 days, and repeat the test in five days”, Djokovic, 33, said in a statement.