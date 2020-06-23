President Donald Trump's order to freeze work permits or the United States does not apply retroactively and does not affect Bulgarian citizens who have already issued visas until June 23, the US Embassy in Sofia told BNR.

All Bulgarians with student visas can travel to the United States, the embassy officials specified, but recommended not to fly via transit flights from countries in the Schengen area, the UK and Ireland.

Upon arrival in the United States, Bulgarians must undergo a 14-day quarantine.