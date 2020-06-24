A new military medical team is leaving on a mission to Mali, the Military Medical Academy has announced.

Ambassador Herro Mustafa: I am so happy to be in a land where people celebrate the power of herbs

Over the next 4 months the specialists will be taking care of the headquarters staff of the operation stationed near the capital city Bamako. Because of the coronavirus epidemic, before the rotation the team will spend 14 days in quarantine in Germany and will then leave for Mali.

A team from the Military Medical Academy first joined the EU mission for training the security forces in Mali in 2013. Bulgarian military doctors have been taking part in different humanitarian and peacekeeping missions in various countries around the world for over a century.