Bulgaria ranks first in the world in the amount of herbs produced per unit of area, the Bulgarian Ministry of Environment and Waters announced on the occasion of Enyovden (Midsummer's Day). Bulgaria outperform the largest producers and exporters such as India and China, and there is no other country in the EU with such diversity and richness of wild medicinal plants.

Ambassador Herro Mustafa: I am so happy to be in a land where people celebrate the power of herbs

Of all the countries in the EU, only Bulgaria collects wild herbs, and this is done in large quantities. That is why Bulgaria is the only country in the community that has a specialized Law on Medicinal Plants.

A list of 24 herbs determines which medicinal plants are forbidden to be picked for commercial purposes. For another 11 species, each year, the Minister of Environment and Water sets admissible quantities.