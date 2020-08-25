The announcement has been published on the ministry's website

We are extremely concerned about the preliminary results of Alexei Navalny's tests at the Charite Hospital in Berlin, which show traces of poisoning of the Russian opposition leader.

We urge the Russian authorities to conduct an immediate, independent and objective investigation, the Bulgarian Foreign Ministry says in its official position. 

