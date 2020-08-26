The new cases of COVID-19 in this country are 203, which is 3.26% of the 6,232 PCR tests conducted in the past 24 hours. Most of the newly infected are in Blagoevgrad - 36, Sofia - 27, and Plovdiv - 17. This is shown by the Unified Information Portal, "Radio Bulgaria" reported.

715 people with coronavirus infection are in hospital, 64 are in intensive care wards.

Since the beginning of the pandemic in the country, 572 people with COVID-19 have passed away, 9 of them - in the past 24 hours. Those who recovered in the past 24 hours are 104.