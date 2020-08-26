Danail Kirilov has resigned from the position of Minister of Justice, the government's press service has reported.

The resignation was submitted after talks with Prime Minister Boyko Borissov. The prime minister's decision on whether to accept the resignation will be made after talks with coalition partners.

Danail Kirilov became Minister of Justice in April 2019. He is among the lawyers who participated in making the draft of the new Constitution proposed by GERB this month.