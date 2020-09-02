188 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Bulgaria in the past 24 hours out of 6,784 PCR tests performed. 2.77% of all PCR tests returned positive. The total number of cases rose to 16,454.

There are 4,197 active cases at present. 737 patients are receiving medical treatment in hospitals, 62 of whom in intensive care units.

Bulgaria’s Health Minister issued new orders related to COVID-19 crisis

13 people have died of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, thus brining the death toll to 642 people. 132 people have recovered from the virus in the past 24 hours.

A total of 11,615 patients have already recovered since the beginning of the pandemic.