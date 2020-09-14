All 2,400 schools in Bulgaria are ready for the start of the new school year on September 15 amid emergency epidemic situation, this country’s Minister of Education and Science Krasimir Valchev said during the official opening of the academic year at the Thrace University in Stara Zagora.

27 new cases of COVID-19 registered

Nearly 300 out of 700,000 pupils are to begin the new school year with distance learning. They will study under a distance electronic systems and will stay at home over concerns about their health condition.

The method of non-interaction between different classes in a given school is considered the most effective form of limiting the environment of epidemic interaction.