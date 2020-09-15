Bulgarian Patriarch Neophyte addressed the students and teachers on the occasion of the first day of school in Bulgaria, "Let the temporary trials we go through not discourage or sway anyone in the diligent teaching and learning of knowledge", he urged, emphasizing that "God allows trials not to punish us, but to strengthen us in our way".

The leader of the Bulgarian Orthodox Church also reminds that in its thousand-year history the Bulgarian nation has repeatedly testified to its love for knowledge, literature and education as a pledge for its success, spiritual and moral health and prosperity.