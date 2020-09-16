155 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Bulgaria in the past 24 hours out of 4,312 PCR testst perform.

7 patients with coronavirus have died and 127 people have recovered. The highest number of new infections has been reported in Sofia-27, followed by Blagoevgrad with 26, Plovdiv with 19, Varna, Stara Zagora and Yambol with 10 each.

The number of active cases stands at 4,423. The total number of COVID-19 cases since the beginning of the pandemic rose to 18,216. The total death toll reached 736 people.