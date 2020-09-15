"I am frightened by the level of spreading false news, rumours and all sorts of conspiracy theories," Bulgaria's state health inspector Angel Kunchev told NOVA on the opening day of the school year in Bulgaria. According to him, too many people in our country do not have criteria to distinguish the right from the wrong.

Kunchev denied rumors that schools would be closed at the end of October due to the coronavirus epidemic and checkpoints at entry and exit points of cities would be placed again. The COVID-19 morbidity in Bulgaria does not necessitate such measures, he explained.

The health inspector believes that the same measures cannot be applied for all schools. "First we will act within the class of pupils and if there are infected pupils in more than one class, then we can think about moving to online learning for the whole school," said Angel Kunchev.