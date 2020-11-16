From January 1, 2021 gas from Azerbaijan will enter Bulgaria. That is to guarantee Bulgaria full diversification of energy suppliers, Prime Minister Boyko Borissov said on Monday. He and the Minister of Energy Temenuzhka Petkova inspected the construction of the gas interconnector Greece-Bulgaria. More than 440 people are now working at the facility. A total of 159 kilometers of pipes have already been placed

Through this facility Bulgaria will be able to receive both Azerbaijani natural gas from the Trans-Adriatic Pipeline and supplies through the terminal near Alexandroupolis for liquefied natural gas from the United States, Qatar, Algeria, Israel, Egypt, etc.

"The project will help not only Bulgaria but its neighbouring countries as well," Borissov underlined.