Employers’ organizations rejected the cabinet’s proposal for increase of the minimum salary in Bulgaria to BGN 650 as of January 1, 2021. According to the employers the increase would deepen the crisis further, especially in small municipalities.

Due to objections of employers and the Confederation of Independent Trade Unions in Bulgaria, the National Council for Tripartite Cooperation failed to reach an agreement for BGN 24 compensation for employees of the businesses closed because of the pandemic.