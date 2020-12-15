The unemployment rate in Bulgaria in November was 6.7 percent, the lowest recorded since the end of the state of emergency on May 13, 2020. That shows the latest data of the National Employment Agency.

Compared to the previous month, the unemployment rate decreased by 0.2 percentage points but rose by 0.9 percentage points compared to November 2019.

At the end of the month the registered unemployed at the labor offices were 218,840, which is 9,069 fewer than those in October. On an annual basis, however, the increase was 29,366.

In November, the number of unemployed people who started work across the country reached 17,343, which is an increase of 13% compared to the same month last year.