Bulgarian MPs did not support the idea to oblige the cabinet to "take all necessary actions" to provide the Russian vaccine Sputnik V.

The government edited the text and the decision only obliges the cabinet to start "timely consultations with the European Commission to study the possibility of buying vaccines, which have been approved for use in countries outside the EU or the European Economic Area."

Thus, the authorization of the Russian vaccine in Bulgaria will depend on the European Medicines Agency.