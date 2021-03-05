Planned hospital admissions, non-emergency surgery and hospital visiting hours for hospitals in Sofia are being suspended as of Monday, 8 March, by order of the Sofia Health Inspectorate.

Data shows that the coronavirus infection rate for Sofia is now over 440 per 100,000 people.

Exception will be made for planned transplantation procedures, treatment of oncological diseases, assisted reproduction and childbirth, rehabilitation, long-term treatment and psychiatric assistance.