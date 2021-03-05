Bulgaria is among the countries in the European Union with the largest share of women in senior management positions, according to Eurostat. In general, the proportion of women at the managerial level is still lower than that of men.

In the period of the pandemic which has been continuing for more than a year, the largest share of women in management positions in the EU has been registered in Latvia (45%) and Poland (44%). They are followed by Bulgaria, Hungary, Slovenia and Sweden with 42 % each. At the opposite end are Croatia with 24%, the Netherlands with 26% and Cyprus with 27%.

In the third quarter of 2020, more than 9.5 million people were in leadership positions in the EU. Of these, 6.2 million were men and 3.3 million were women. Although women make up almost half of the EU's employed workers (46%), women in leadership positions amount to 34%.

