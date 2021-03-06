3,004 new COVID-19 cases are reported over the past 24 hours or almost 18% out of 16,876 tests performed, Single Coronavirus Information Portal data show.

5,463 coronavirus patients are being treated in hospital, 437 of them are in intensive care. 1,280 have recovered and 65 have died. The highest number of newly registered coronavirus infections cases is in Sofia - 734, tyhe regions of Burgas - 428, Plovdiv - 208 and Stara Zagora - 121.

15,920 doses of vaccine against COVID-19 have been administered in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of vaccinations to 284,464.