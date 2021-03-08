497 new coronavirus cases have been registered in Bulgaria in the last 24 hours. A total of 2,971 PCR and antigen tests were made. That means the positives samples are close to 16,7%. The most of the new cases have been confirmed in the cities of Sofia, Burgas and Varna.

1,513 more doses of vaccines have been given bringing their total number to 288,631 since the beginning of the immunization campaign.

21 more infected people died in the last 24 hours, as 385 were cured.

The number of the patients in hospitals across the country continues to grow and they already are 5,629, 452 of them - in intensive care wards.