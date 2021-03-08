A total of 259,600 Bulgarians applied for residence status in the United Kingdom by the end of 2020, BNR reported. The status gives them the right for visa-free life and work in the UK after Brexit.

The number of applicants is twice the number of Bulgarians about whom British authorities had information they were residing on the island.

Not all applicants receive permanent residence status, because one must have resided in the country for at least 5 years before that.

60% of 236,000 processed applications of Bulgarians so far have received temporary residence status for 5 years and only after that the emigrants will be able to apply again for permanent stay.