Bulgaria's Council of Ministers has approved the allocation of an additional 50 m euros from the state social security budget due to the coronavirus crisis. The funds will be distributed among 2.1 million pensioners and amount to 25 euros for each pension, the government's press service said.

In another decision, the government approved more than 1 million euros in additional transfers to municipal budgets for this year. Part of the funds is for the construction and repair of kindergartens, nurseries and schools.

For the new school year, the government will allocate a one-time aid of 150 euros for all first-graders and eighth-graders (nearly 118,500 children), and there is no income criterion for the measure.