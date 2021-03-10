In connection with the forthcoming April 4 general elections in Bulgaria, the government of Canada has agreed to open two more polling stations in Montreal (Greenfield Park and Côte-des-Neiges). The Bulgarian diplomatic representation was also informed that Canada agreed to change the location of the polling station in Vaughan.

Thus, Canada has agreed to open on its territory all 13 polling stations requested by the Bulgarian Embassy in Ottawa in connection with the forthcoming Parliamentary elections.

However, the Canadian authorities note that, depending on the epidemic situation, the in-person voting may not be held as planned.