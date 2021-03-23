Electronic medical prescriptions in Bulgaria are still less preferred than paper ones. After May 1, however, all prescriptions will be issued in electronic form. This was what Dimitar Marinov, Secretary General of the Bulgarian Pharmaceutical Union has told BNR. He said that pharmacists were already prepared and that the software was also ready.



Prescriptions on paper issued by April 30th will be executed within their validity period, Marinov added.

Electronic prescriptions were introduced in Bulgaria in mid-December.