Russia keeps the right of reciprocal measures in connection with Bulgaria's actions related to declaring Russian diplomats in Sofia “persona non grata”, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

According to Zakharova, the Bulgarian authorities were making a démarche of a similar nature for the fifth time in the past one a half years, without providing any evidence, BTA reported.

"We call once again on Sofia to end its participation in the ‘witch hunt’ that harms the national interests of Bulgaria itself. It is time to return to constructive bilateral agenda, which is much more natural for Russian-Bulgarian relations," Zakharova pointed out.