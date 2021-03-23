Bulgarian Prime Minister Boyko Borissov has met with the Ambassador of Russia to Bulgaria Eleonora Mitrofanova on the occasion of the beginning of her term in office in Sofia.

Bilateral relations and the existence of a desire on both sides to strenghten these relations in a spirit of goodwill and pragmatism were discussed during their conversation in the Council of Ministers, the government's press service informed.

It was not reported whether the topic of the six people accused of espionage in favor of Moscow was discussed. There is also no information whether the reaction of Russia over the fact that yesterday Bulgaria declared two Russian diplomats “persona non grata” was discussed.