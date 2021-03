A total of 4,857 new coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Bulgaria in the last 24 hours. That is the highest number of daily infections in the country since the beginning of the pandemic.

The number of the patients in intensive care units continues to grow reaching 729. A total of 8,927 infected people are hospitalized.

In the last 24 hours 119 more people died. 2,571 have recovered and 12,436 have been vaccinated.