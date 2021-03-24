Photo: iStock
The government has updated plans for the census of the population and the housing stock in Bulgaria, the press service of the cabinet reported. The census starts at 0:00 on September 7, 2021 and ends at 20:00 on October 3, 2021.
Filling an electronic form on the Internet will be possible from 0:00 on September 7, 2021 to 24:00 on September 17, 2021. Census enumerators will be visiting households, buildings and dwellings from 8:00 am on September 18, 2021 until 20:00 pm on October 3, 2021.
In case of refusal for participation in the census, 80-euro fines will be imposed. The data collection is part of the largest statistical survey in the EU.