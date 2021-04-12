On April 12, 1st to 4th grade students, as well as 7th, 8th and 10th grade pupils are going back to school for two weeks. Later, as of April 16, 5th, 9th and 12th grade pupils are to attend in-person classes.

As of May 17, 6th and 11th grade students are to attend in-person classes.

The emergency epidemic situation is in place until the end of April. If Bulgaria’s authorities extend the emergency epidemic situation, the rotation model of learning is likely to continue.